Helping out the Salvation Army this season with the Red Kettle Forecast

HARTFORD, Conn — Meteorologists from Connecticut television stations will soon “forecast” the amount of donations The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles will raise this year.

We are calling for everyone in Connecticut to do a little more so our FOX61 forecast is for $461,000. Fingers crossed the money can be raised this holiday season- so important to families who are in most need especially during this year with the Pandemic.

The Connecticut goal is about half of the amount raised last year. The goal was lowered as a result of the COVID crisis, expecting fewer Red Kettles around the state, retail stores closing, job loss, a national coin shortage. The need hasn’t changed, however – The Salvation Army needs support now more than ever.

The first Red Kettle was put out by a Salvation Army officer in San Francisco in 1891. In that first year, money collected paid for a Christmas dinner for the area’s poor.

Funds collected by the Red Kettle are the backbone of The Salvation Army’s mission and ministry. The coming weeks are critical.

The Salvation Army is hopeful for a fundraising season that is plentiful. Who knows the amount the Red Kettles will raise? Connecticut meteorologists are trusted forecasters and will soon make their predictions!

Millions of Americans have been impacted by COVID-19 and are experiencing incredible need.

Many Connecticut families are struggling this year and are worried about having toys under the Christmas tree. With unemployment rising, many parents are looking for work and need help.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign will help meet the need of the community including feeding hungry families, helping people stay in their homes, and providing utility assistance to keep the lights on during this unprecedented pandemic.

The Salvation Army is serving a new population of families in Connecticut who have never needed us before.

Since the beginning of our COVID response in the middle of March, The Salvation Army has served over 1.9 million meals to over 143,000 people in Connecticut alone.