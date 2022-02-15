The search is on for Connecticut's newly-minted mystery multi-millionaire

Someone won the $185 million Powerball jackpot in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. — You know what they say, you can’t win if you don’t play. Well, someone played and someone won BIG! A life changing Powerball ticket was sold in Cheshire.

With the odds winning set at 1 in 292-million, becoming the President, winning an Olympic gold medal and getting crushed by a meteorite are all more likely to happen to you. But someone who walked through the doors of 1-Stop Convenience in Cheshire on Valentine’s Day beat those odds.

Meet Mike, the owner of the 1 Stop convenience store in Cheshire. He stands in front of a banner showing that a “big winner” was sold here. A 185-million dollar winner to be exact!!!!! @ctlottery The story on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/cepKk61LS5 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) February 15, 2022

“It could have been me. But it was not,” quipped Sandi Thomas of Cheshire. Inside the store on Tuesday.

Denise Killis of Cheshire, who was also at the store, added, “The phone is ringing, like crazy.”

The register was ringing too.

“Someone won the Powerball!” exclaimed Rob Simmelkjaer, the Chair of the CT Lottery Corporation’s Board of Directors.

The jackpot win was $185 million.

“Can’t wait to find out who it is,” remarked Killis.

Wow! Can’t wait to find out who this person is. Usually people don’t manually pick their numbers unless they have some meaning — or they consider them 🍀! @FOX61News https://t.co/hBX59yBfG0 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) February 15, 2022

Masood Sadiq owns the store. He’s been playing detective.

“I did call my regulars this morning. Some of them came in but no one came forward,” said Sadiq.

Twenty years as the owner of the store, it’s the biggest winner he’s ever sold, but not his first.

“I had twice a half a million dollar winner and two or three times $100,000,” said Sadiq.

The life changing win was announced on the 50th anniversary of the CT Lottery.

“For only the third time in the history of the Connecticut Lottery to have minted a Powerball first prize winner,” remarked Simmelkjaer.

This is only the 3rd time in @ctlottery history that a @PowerballUSA jackpot of over $100-million has been minted. Ironically, announced on this, the 50th anniversary of the #CTLottery…@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/4izBFeOXzL — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) February 15, 2022

Whoever won matched all five numbers and the Powerball. It’s an estimated lump sum of $123.9 million before "Uncle Sam" takes his cut. The winnings can also be split up into payments. Now, the jackpot falls to a measly $20 million.

Joel Johnson CEO of Johnson Brunetti, had some advice from the experts on what to do if you win it big.

“Divide the money into three buckets," he said.

Bucket 1 - Fun bucket for spending the money "the way you want to."

Bucket 2 - Buy a pension. "Go to an insurance company and buy a pension that kicks off at age 65 and it will give you income for the rest of your life."

Bucket 3 - Pass it on to the next generation. "You probably need to put that in a trust where it can’t be touched by anybody."

The store's owner tells FOX61 he will use a portion of his $100,000 he gets for selling the ticket to give back to his employees. He will also hold a customer appreciation day.

The big winner is now on a 180-day clock to claim the winning before they expire.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.