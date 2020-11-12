The State Farm Safety Patrol is out on the roads to help

Since 2017, they have made more than 50,000 assists

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — With a goal of keeping Connecticut's highways safe, the Department of Transportation's State Farm Safety patrol is there when drivers need them.

"Their primary function is to make the highway safer through hazard mitigation, so we have 15 trucks that patrol around the state, that patrol the state highways," said Paul Rizzo, Bureau Chief Highway Operations for the DOT.

From the morning rush to the evening commute, the State Farm Safety Patrol is out on the roads with an eye out for hazards.

"We do tire repair, secure a bumper, help them secure their loads, get them off the highway, directions, things of that nature," said Avi Aponte, a driver for the program.

Sometimes that means getting there before state police or getting the job done without their help at all.

"Troopers may be busy at another accident or another incident if our operator can get there and mitigate that hazard without the requirement of a trooper it doesn't tie them up," said Rizzo.

While they usually deal with smaller incidents, that's not always the case. Aponte has been a driver since the beginning of the program in 1996. He's stopped a wrong-way driver, helped recover stolen DOT equipment, and has met a lot of people along the way.

"For me it was fortunate, I got to meet Lowell Weicker, he broke down in East Haven," said Aponte. "I wasn't able to help him with his

car but I got him a tow truck," he said.

Sometimes they are just there to call for more help and keep cars safe while they wait. However, that's also part of keeping the roads as safe as possible.

"Disabled vehicles is our primary cause for our secondary crashes so being able to get out there quickly and try to make to mitigate those hazards before a secondary crash and before that congestion builds up, that's a primary goal," said Rizzo.

State Farm has sponsored the program since 2017, giving the state funding to continue the program. Since then, they've made more than 50-thousand road-side assists. So, if you see the trucks on the roads know they are there to help.