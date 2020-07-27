The Summer dog days seem like weeks for those working outside

Lots of water breaks and taking refuge in the shade was all part of the plan for Brandon Perez, a roofer with J.P. Carrol Construction.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The paving project was making progress on Brookmoor Road in West Hartford. Despite the fact that a relentless summer stretch of hot weather had temperatures touching triple digits, John Phillips, the director of the West Hartford Public Works Department said the work would continue.

“You’ve got to know when to step back and take a break,” said Phillips as he watched his team smooth out the street with a steam roller. With temperatures easily hitting 95 degrees Phillips added that standing on the newly laid blacktop , “it’s got to be in the 110, 120-degree range.”

Lots of water breaks and taking refuge in the shade was all part of the plan for Brandon Perez, a roofer with J.P. Carrol Construction.

“Just stay hydrated,” Perez said as he was working on a home on Cornerstone Drive in West Hartford.