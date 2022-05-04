The year's first case of Powassan virus confirmed in Connecticut

Since 2017, there have been 13 cases, two of them fatal

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a state resident tested positive for the Powassan virus infection.

The Windham resident in his fifties began feeling sick the last week of March. Laboratory tests were performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Laboratory in Colorado, which confirmed the presence of antibodies to POWV.

The patient, who had a known tick bite, was hospitalized with a central nervous system disease and was later discharged.

This is the first case of Powassan virus infection associated illness in the state for the 2022 year.

Powassan virus infection is spread to people by the bite of an infected tick. About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal and approximately half of survivors experience long-term health problems. Severe cases may begin with fever, vomiting, headache, or weakness and rapidly progress to confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or seizures. There is no vaccine nor a specific treatment for POWV associated illness There are no vaccines or medicines to prevent this disease.

From 2017 to 2021, about 12 cases of POWV-associated illness were reported in Conn., including 3 in 2021. Out of 12 of those cases, only two were reported fatal.

"The identification of a Connecticut resident with Powassan virus-associated illness emphasizes the need to take actions to prevent tick bites from now through the late fall," DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. "Using insect repellent, avoiding areas where ticks are likely, and checking carefully for ticks after being outside can reduce the chance of you or your children being infected with this virus."

Reduce your chances of getting Powassan Virus by avoiding ticks. Avoid areas where ticks may be such as grass, wooded areas. Ticks are from spring to fall and on warm winter days. Use repellents such as mosquito repellent. It is recommended to check yourself and your children for ticks immediately after coming indoors, examine clothing, gear, pets and shower within two hours of coming indoors in order to reduce the risk of tick-borne disease.

Tumble dry clothes for 10 minutes to kill ticks that were carried inside the house and treat boots, clothing, hiking gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

It is advised to speak with your veterinarian about the best tick prevention products for your dog.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

