Thief steals tires and rims from East Haven car dealer, leaves vehicles on blocks

Similar incident occurred last month

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police are searching for a man who they said stole the tires and rims off several vehicles McDermott Chevrolet early Monday.

Police said an unidentified suspect, driving a newer white Ford F-150 entered the McDermott Chevrolet parking lot and stole all four rims and tires from three vehicles.

The vehicles were left propped up on milk crates. Video surveillance shows an unidentified male wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black mask pulling up next to or near the vehicles before propping them up and stealing all four tires. In both instances, the suspect, who appears to be alone, enters and exits the parking lot from Frontage Road.

In the earlier incident, which occurred on Oct. 16, the same vehicle is seen entering the McDermott parking lot before stealing all four tires from a Chevrolet Truck.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect pictured is urged to contact us at 203-468-3820 or they can message us on our East Haven Police Department Facebook page.

McDermott Chevrolet has announced a $500 reward leading to the arrest of the suspect.