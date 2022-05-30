Thousands flock to Hammonasset beach for Memorial Day

Hammonasset beach parking was at capacity as families headed to the beach.

MADISON, Connecticut — The hot weather didn't stop beachgoers from soaking up the sun on Memorial Day.

Memorial day is to honor those who have fallen in combat. For a lot of people, it’s the unofficial first day of summer.

Thousands of people flocked to Hammonasset beach this Memorial Day and the beach parking was at capacity.

With high temperatures and the sun shining, people are heading to the beach.

“It’s a great day to kick off the beach season. I’m just glad to be here,” said Steven Kao.

Some families are gathering for quality time.

“We get to reunite and do it and do it in nice weather you know. Hot dogs burgers,” said Franky Velez.

Others spending time with each other before they leave for college.

“Right before college, this is it,” said one student. “We’re out here hanging with my friends. Everyone I grew up with. Everyone is going to leave for college soon.”

So far, everyone has been enjoying the weather.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

