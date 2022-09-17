Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's

The walk is the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country and aims to raise $1.4 million for the Alzheimer's Association.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country.

The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

The goal of this fundraiser is $1.4 million. You can contribute funds through Dec 1, 2022, online here.

KARE 11's Karla Hult was honored to again serve as the walk's emcee. Hult lost her father to the cruel disease in 2019, a painful journey documented in this KARE 11 special. She also started a company - So Many Goodbyes - to support families and caregivers on the journey.

More than 6 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s. Nearly 100,000 people in Minnesota have Alzheimer’s and are supported by 171,000 unpaid caregivers in Minnesota.

