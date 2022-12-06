Thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions to be erased in new year

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that around 44,000 "low-level" cannabis conviction cases will be fully or partially erased on Jan. 1, 2023.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of Connecticut residents previously convicted of possessing cannabis will start off the new year with a "clean slate" on their record.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that around 44,000 "low-level" cannabis conviction cases will be fully or partially erased on Jan. 1, 2023.

“Especially as Connecticut employers seek to fill hundreds of thousands of job openings, an old conviction for low-level cannabis possession should not hold someone back from pursuing their career, housing, professional, and educational aspirations,” Lamont said in a statement.

State officials said this allows residents who have had their records erased to tell employers, landlords and schools that the conviction never happened.

The erasures come as part of the Clean Slate laws that were enacted in 2021.

Those convicted of C.G.S. § 21a-279(c) for possession of under four ounces of a non-narcotic, non-hallucinogenic substance, between Jan. 1, 2000, and Sept. 30, 2015, will have their convictions erased without any further action needed.

These violations can be erased if a convicted person files a petition in superior court:

Convictions for violations of C.G.S. § 21a-279 for possession of less than or equal to four ounces of a cannabis-type substance imposed before January 1, 2000, and between Oct. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2021.

Convictions for violations of C.G.S. § 21a-267(a) for possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia for cannabis imposed before July 1, 2021.

Convictions for violations of C.G.S. § 21a-277(b) imposed before July 1, 2021, for manufacturing, selling, possessing with intent to sell, or giving or administering to another person a cannabis-type substance and the amount involved was under four ounces or six plants grown inside a person’s home for personal use.

Also factors: not having other criminal convictions for seven to 10 years, having completed sentences for all crimes for which that person has been convicted, and meeting other eligibility criteria under the laws.

Eligible offenses include most misdemeanors, most Class D and Class E felonies, and most unclassified felonies with a possible prison sentence of five years or less, according to state officials.

More record erasures are expected in the latter half of 2023.

