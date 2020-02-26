Threat against a Bridgeport high school leads to police presence

Police said the threat occured over Snapchat

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police said they were made aware of a social media threat against Central High School last night, and are at the school as a precaution today.

According to police, they were made aware of the threat, which came over Snapchat, in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said they have a presence at the school as a precaution. According to police, there was no other information available other than the Snapchat that suggested the incident may occur today. Police have not detailed what the threat specifically contained.

Following an investigation last night and early this morning, no other information was found to suggest the threat was legitimate and targeted Bridgeport specifically.