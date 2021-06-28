Three fishermen rescued by the Coast Guard from sinking ship off coast of Montauk

The Night Nurse crew began to take on water and sank around 9:30 pm.

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Three fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday evening.

The men were members of the Night Nurse crew on a 44-foot commercial fishing vessel which was off the coast of Montauk, New York as it began to take on water and sank around 9:30 pm.

The crew put on lifejackets and kept their radios that transmitted their location with them when they left the ship by life raft.

After receiving the radio call from the fishermen, the Coast Guard sent out an and alert. Shortly after, a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, a HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, and Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher arrived at the scene.

When the Coast Guard arrived, the fishermen left the life raft and got into the helicopter. They were then flown to the Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, where emergency medical personnel were waiting.

“This case was a success because these mariners did everything professional mariners should do to be found,” said Lt. Banning Lobmeyer, the HC-144 Ocean Sentry pilot who flew on this mission. “They reported the problem early which led to a quicker response time from our crews. They stayed with their boat as long as possible before getting into their life raft, took and used flares and an EPIRB, and they were dressed appropriately in survival suits.”

