Two critically injured, another treated after speeding Stamford driver struck them in front yard of home

Stamford Police

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in the area of 624 Hope St.

Officers responded to the area of Hope Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports that a car left the roadway and struck three pedestrians.

Police say upon their arrival, a 2013 Toyota Avalon had heavy damage and was located in the front yard, as reported.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Sarmad Hussain, was outside of the vehicle with a minor injury to his left arm.

All three pedestrians were transported to Stamford Hospital. Two sustained critical injuries, officials said.

According to a release, the initial on-scene investigation revealed that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or with any other information is asked to contact Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.