Three killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Sturbridge

Three women from three different states were killed.

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people on I-84 in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. The crash was apparently caused by a wrong-way drive.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a 2009 Nissan Murano traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 84, prior to Exit 6B. The westbound car struck a Volvo traveling east on the eastbound side.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the operator of the Nissan, identified as Deyja Jackson, age 40, of Worcester, and fatal injuries to the operator and passenger in the Volvo, identified as Irene Karam, 83, of Manchester, N.H. and Patricia Knauer, 62, of Deland, Fla. respectively.