Three people injured when 2 motorcycles crash in Groton

Driver and passenger of one motorcycle transported by Life Star; other driver taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

GROTON, Connecticut — Police from the Town of Groton say that 3 people were injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just about 1:00 p.m. on the Gold Star Highway (Route 184) at the intersection of Toll Gate Road. Police say one motorcycle with a driver and passenger was traveling east on Route 184, and another motorcycle was traveling west when the crash occurred.

Police have not yet determined how the crash happened, but they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about it. Police, the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, Groton Ambulance and medics from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital all responded to the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the eastbound cycle were transported by Life Star helicopter to Hartford. The driver of the westbound bike was transported to Lawrence + Memorial. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Gold Star Highway was closed in both directions while emergency crews responded and officials processed the scene.