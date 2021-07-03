Three sent to hospital after multi-car crash in Hartford

One person was reportedly stabbed.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford fire officials say companies responded to a report of a multi-car motor vehicle accident with injuries on Collins Street shortly before 10 p.m. Upon arrival they found five vehicles involved, 3 of which were parked.

Because there were reports of a gun involved, fire companies staged until the scene was declared safe by Hartford Police. Extrication was required and started at 9:51 and completed within 5 minutes at 9:56 p.m. Three were ambulances requested to the scene and a total of three people were transported.

One person was extricated & unconscious but breathing at the time of transport. Another person was reportedly stabbed and also transported to the Hospital.

Collins Street will be shut down between Garden & Sumner for at least 2 hrs for extensive vehicle accident cleanup.