Three more states added to self quarantine travel advisory for Tri-State area

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont announced Tuesday morning that more states have met the criteria and will be added to the Travel Advisory for Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Effective 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, anyone traveling into the Tri-State area from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

The states added Tuesday are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma.

As of Tuesday, July 7, there are currently 19 states that meet the criteria:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

This list will be updated on a regular basis as the situation develops across the country.

The list began with only the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas were on the list.

On July 2, Connecticut updated is travel advisory to clarify any questions. The state policy continues to say if someone is traveling from a state with a high infection rate, quarantining remains the best option. If quarantining is not possible, a traveler from one of the above-mentioned states can enter Connecticut if they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours.

According to Gov. Lamont, the travel advisory in Connecticut is voluntary for now, and people are expected to do the right thing.

"We found in this state that I didn't have to punish people about the masks, almost everybody was wearing the masks," said Governor Lamont, "I'd like to think that same type of voluntary compliance is going to work in this case as well," he said.