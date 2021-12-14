Three students charged for BB gun at New London middle school

A knife was also seized; police say the gun was reportedly fired in the school.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Three middle-school students face criminal charges after police found weapons at New London school on Monday.

According to police and school officials, a lockdown was called at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School at 1:09 p.m. due to a report of a BB gun on campus. Police were called and after a thorough sweep and search of the building and students reported to be involved, a BB gun was found in a student’s possession. A knife was also seized. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later at about 2:00 p.m.

Police say they are investigating a report that the BB gun was fired inside of the school. Their investigation is continuing; no injuries were reported.

Three juveniles were charged. One faces two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds; the other two face one count each of that charge, with one of them also facing a charge of reckless endangerment.

The school system says, "We continue to ask students and staff to report any suspicions or concerns they have regarding school safety. We appreciate those that came forward to report this and the prompt and thorough response by the New London Police Department and school staff."

