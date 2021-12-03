Three suspects, one juvenile, arrested in downtown Hartford carjacking

A victim reported two males approached him on Trumbull Street as he left the bank, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three teens are in custody after a carjacking that occurred in downtown Hartford Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A victim reported two males approached him as he left the bank, pointing a gun at him and demanding money. They also took his car keys, according to officials.

The suspects then fled the area of Trumbull Street in the victim's vehicle.

Investigators located the vehicle a short time later and followed it from a distance until it parked in a lot on Reidville Drive in Waterbury.

Once the vehicle stopped, the suspects attempted to run away as officers approached. However, all three occupants, two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were detained. Officers also recovered a .38 caliber firearm.

Kevin Flores, of New Britain and Tailek Wallace, of Hartford, both face multiple charges including first-degree robbery, larceny, and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Wallace was also arrested last month for two stolen vehicles, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect was transported to Juvenile Detention.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.