Update: Lockdown lifted at three Windham schools that were sheltering in place due to 'community situation'

WINDHAM, Conn. — Update: The lockdown has been lifted at Windham Public Schools. The Willimantic Police Department advised the schools that the situation was resolved. School dismissal will continue as normal.

Original story below:

Officials say three local schools are sheltering in place Tuesday afternoon due to 'a community situation.'

The schools impacted are Sweeney School, Windham Middle School and Windham Early Childhood Center.

Windham Public Schools said in a statement: "All students and staff are safe within their buildings and families will be updated as soon as possible."

Police told FOX61 that the incident happened around 11:45 a.m.

State Police have been called in to assist local police in locating a suspect.

No further details regarding the situation were released.

At this time, no streets are closed, but Quarry Street and Roanoke Street have been impacted.

