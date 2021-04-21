Thunderstorms, high winds move through state

Winds, hail cause problems

HARTFORD, Conn. — Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the state Wednesday afternoon.

Former State Rep. Brian Ohler said heavy winds and dime-sized hail fell in Sharon, Salisbury and North Canaan. Sharon and Falls Village fire departments were being dispatched for trees and wires down.

There was a tornado warning for parts of Litchfield county until 3:15 pm. The National Weather Service was looking for reports from the Kent area about damage from high winds or a possible tornado.

Will Healey with DEEP says they have ‘no reports of any damage as of now’ at Kent Falls State Park or any other facilities in Litchfield Co.

FOX61 Meteorologist Rachel Frank said there was a gust near 50 mph in Windsor Locks as the storms went through.

Connecticut State Police Troop B North Canaan said, "The passing storm has left multiple trees and wires down, which has closed multiple roads throughout the area. Please use caution while driving and never drive over / under downed wires or around barricades!"

