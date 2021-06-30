Ticket holders react to Six Flags New England's closure Wednesday for storm cleanup

"We just drove two hours so for me, like I don’t know, a major letdown."

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags was closed Wednesday for storm cleanup after a storm passed through Western Massachusetts Tuesday evening.

The park posted on their Facebook page before noon to notify visitors their park will be closed, however, ticket holders said they should have been notified earlier.

"We just drove two hours so for me, like I don’t know, a major letdown," said Kurt Comena of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Comena and his friends bought their tickets in advance and they were ready to spend the day at Six Flags, only to be met with a sign that said, "park closed" and workers at the gate apologizing for the inconvenience.

"Extreme disappointment, definitely. Frustration," said Cynder Carroll-Coates of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Workers passed out ticket stubs as an incentive where they can skip the line the next time they come back.

For those who already paid a ticket, it can be saved for whenever the park reopens.

"They did say they’re going to honor the tickets later on this season and they also said they gave free passes to skip the line," added Carroll-Coates.

Comena wished the park would have notified visitors earlier.

"I feel like you could’ve figured out that there was enough debris before, right before you open you know? I don’t know, I feel like it was kind of a miss on their part," added Comena.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli said Six Flags made the right decision for everyone's safety.

"They had to assess their situation there. They don’t want to have patrons in their park if it’s not a good experience for them, so they didn’t have a lot of time to give notice obviously," said Mayor Sapelli of the City of Agawam.

The storm damage was noticeable throughout town - debris was scattered all over the roads, trees were uprooted and tumbled over.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Sapelli said 500 to 1,000 people were in the dark and Eversource has since restored power to those homes.

"It got very, very dark. First you had the thunder coming and it was very loud thunder, so we knew we were up for something. Of course, knowing that the heat we all had Sunday, we knew something good was building," added Mayor Sapelli.

For updates on when the park will reopen, check the Six Flags Facebook page or here on their website.

