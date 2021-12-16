Nationwide school threats on TikTok prompt planned police presence at CT schools Friday

Connecticut State Police told FOX61 News that there are no credible threats at this time. However, schools across the state are on high alert.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several school districts across Connecticut plan to have extra police presence on Friday as threats targeting schools across the country have reportedly gone viral on social media, including TikTok.

Connecticut State Police told FOX61 News that there are no credible threats at this time. However, schools across Connecticut are on high alert and are opting to have extra police presence at schools Friday.

West Hartford Public School officials said there is a social media post circulating that refers to a threat to school safety "for every school in the USA, even elementary" for Friday.

The district will have extra police presence on the school grounds and in the buildings on Friday as a precaution.

Wallingford Police said the "numerous posts on social media" that surfaced Thursday claim there would be school shootings or bomb threats at schools across the country Friday.

"The Wallingford Police Department is working with our other Law Enforcement partners at this time to investigate the issue further and we will be continually monitoring the situation. An increased police presence can be expected this afternoon and tomorrow at all Wallingford Public Schools," police said in a statement.

South Windsor Public Schools also sent a letter home to families informing them of the TikTok videos.

"I recognize that this social media trend is deeply troubling for students, staff and parents. Please know the safety of your children is our highest priority," said South Windsor Superintendent Kate Carter.

South Windsor police will also have a more robust presence at schools Friday.

Naugatuck Police released a statement as the post circulates:

"Due to an uptick in unrelated threats at schools in the region, the Naugatuck Police will be increasing our presence and patrols at Borough Schools in the coming days. While there has been NO threat against Naugatuck Schools, students, or staff, the public can anticipate our presence to increase the community’s sense of safety during the coming school days."

"We encourage educators to continue to be diligent and report anything suspicious, and we urge parents to have regular discussions with their children about these threats," said Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias.

