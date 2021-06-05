Tips for beating the heat

With temperatures staying hot over the next few days here's advice from the state

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the temperatures staying high for the for the next few days, it's time to remind yourself of ways you can stay safe.

A new study finds that people of color are exposed to more extreme urban heat than white people in almost every major city in the United States. Using government temperature and census data, researchers examined the distribution of heat islands.

Those are the parts of cities with higher average temperatures than surrounding areas. They looked at 175 of the largest urban areas in the U.S. during the summer of 2017. They found that in all but six of them, the average person of color lives in a census tract with higher heat island intensity. The study was published last month in the journal Nature Communications.

During periods of extreme heat, cooling centers are often opened up at the local level. These cooling centers provide a place to cool off for members of the community especially those most impacted by extreme heat.

According the Centers for Disease Control, during 2004–2018, an average of 702 heat-related deaths (415 with heat as the underlying cause and 287 as a contributing cause) occurred in the United States annually.

Here's advice from the State of Connecticut.

If a city/town has opened a designated cooling center, United Way-211 lists the site location and hours on their website.

To have your Cooling Center information added or any changes made to current listings, please send your information to: info@ctunitedway.org

Extreme Heat Preparedness Tips

Take Care of Yourself and Check on the Most Vulnerable:

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, young children, and those with respiratory illnesses to ensure they are remaining hydrated and have adequate cooling in their homes.

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.

People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of their tendency to retain more body heat.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

Stay Cool: Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers). Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Stay Hydrated: Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.

