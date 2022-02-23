It's not too early to think about getting your bicycle ready for spring

These tips will make your ride safer and more comfortable.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Wednesday's warm temperatures were short-lived, but it won't be long before it will be bike riding season. Getting a jump on getting your bike ready will allow you to hit the road sooner.

Mike Wolf, the owner of Bloomfield Bicycle and Repair Shop in Bloomfield, has some tips.

Wolf said his business is the oldest bike shop in New England. And when it comes to pushing the pedals, Wolf, at 82, is out there nearly every day, even in the winter. Between an electric bike and the usual pedal power, he covers more than 25 miles a day. He calls it the best and cheapest way to get around.

He said electric bikes, costing $135 to $4,000, are becoming a larger percentage of his business.

As for getting your bicycle reading for the spring, Wolf had these tips:

First, he said, get air in the tires. They could be running softer than usual as air has seeped out over the winter months. Filling them properly will prevent damage to the tires and rims.

Second, oil the chain and put a few drops in the cables. If you're mechanically adept, lubricate the bearings. This is a task that can be left to professionals if you don't know what you're doing.

Wolf said the third thing is to make sure the bike is properly adjusted. Your toes should touch the ground when seated. The seat itself should be level and facing forward, not tilted or drifting to the side.

Is the seat comfortable? Make sure the padding is to your liking. A comfortable seat will go a long way to ensuring that you'll want to take the bike out for a ride.

Take a look at your helmet. Is it more than four or five years old? It needs to be replaced.

"If you don't have a helmet, you should get one for every time you ride," Wolf said.

You should also test your brakes to make sure they stop quickly and smoothly. Test them in a level place with no obstructions.

The handlebar grips should be checked to confirm they are unbroken, and there are no sharp edges.

Lastly, get a good strong lock and use it, even if you think the bike is safe inside a garage.

Wolf said a spring bicycle tune-up at his shop will cost between $90 and $250, depending on how complex your bike is. As a general rule, the more expensive the bike, the higher tier tune-up will be recommended.

