Lamont signs legislation making sale of to-go cocktails permanent

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cocktails aren't leaving anytime soon...unless you order them to-go, then they're going with you!

To-go cocktails in bars and restaurants are now permanent in Connecticut after Gov. Ned Lamont signed H.B.6548 into legislation, allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages to be taken beyond the establishment.

This makes Connecticut the 22nd state to do so as the to-go cocktail measure was set to expire in June of next year.

“Connecticut consumers can now enjoy the added convenience of cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Emily Smith, vice president of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in a statement. “Not only do cocktails to-go afford adult consumers the ability to take home their favorite hand-crafted cocktails, but they help support local hospitality businesses facing economic hardships. We applaud Governor Lamont and the Legislature for making cocktails to-go permanent in support of Connecticut’s consumers and businesses.”

The law requires any alcohol to-go to be accompanied by a food order. Delivery is allowed by a direct employee of the permittee or a third-party vendor that holds an in-state transporter's permit.

The 22 states that signed the legislation into place since the beginning of the pandemic include District of Columbia, Delaware, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Arkansas.

Cocktails to-go are intended for home consumption. Laws governing alcohol consumption must always be observed.

