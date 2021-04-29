To help with Camp Courant comeback, first comes a clean-up and COVID safety plan

Raytheon volunteers delivered more than 16 thousand masks and 600 packs of sanitizing wipes in advance of the start date.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — “We’re getting back to camp and that’s all that really matters,” said Corrianne Chipello, the executive director at Farmington-based Camp Courant. Chipello was happy to host a team from the Raytheon Corporation that brought both people power and PPE to get the camp grounds ready to greet at-risk kids from Hartford in June.

Chipello said, “The opportunity to just interact with other people again, I think all of us across the board missed that.” Camp Courant, like so many other summer programs, cancelled in-person activities in 2020. With protocols in place, they expect to have around 700 kids for opening day on June 21st.

Raytheon volunteers delivered more than 16 thousand masks and 600 packs of sanitizing wipes in advance of the start date. Randy Bumps, Raytheon’s executive director of corporate social responsibility said, “more than ever Hartford students need to be back at camp this Summer, so this work has never been more important for us.”

Cleaning up Camp Courant 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Camp Courant will enter 2021 celebrating their 127th year as the oldest free Summer camp in the country and staffers are hoping more volunteers sign on to keep their mission going. Chipello added, “without the support of volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to get this place ready… I’m so excited to see the kids get off the bus.”

To find out more about Camp Courant, donate or volunteer your work group click www.campcourant.org

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.