Toaster oven sparks 2-alarm fire in apartment unit: Hamden Fire Marshal

The Hamden Fire Marshal Office determined the fire started in a toaster oven and spread to a table cloth.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden firefighters put out a 2-alarm kitchen fire that spread around a multi-family home midday Tuesday.

Fire crews were dispatched at around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a structure fire at a five-family apartment complex on Savoy Street. The North Haven fire department also responded to assist.

Arriving units saw heavy fire coming from the windows and front door of one of the units.

One resident was still inside of their unit, but was safely evacuated, officials said.

The wind and the open front door make the fire spread quickly. The fire was declared under control at around 1:22 p.m., fire officials said.

The Hamden Fire Marshal Office determined the fire started in a toaster oven, and the fire spread to a table cloth. The fire engulfed the dining room and kitchen and spread to the upstairs bedrooms and attic. The fire was contained to that unit.

The other units have smoke and water damage.

No one was injured during the fire. Ten residents were displaced by the fire, and the Hamden Community Services and American Red Cross are assisting the affected residents.

