11-year-old girl seriously injured in Vernon after being struck by car

VERNON, Connecticut — An 11-year-old girl is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vernon Saturday evening.

Vernon police said a car hit the girl at 5:03 p.m. at 118 Prospect Street. She was taken to Connecticut Children's for treatment.

The Metro Traffic Service is investigating, and the driver is cooperating.

A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates.

