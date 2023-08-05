11-year-old girl seriously injured in Vernon after being struck by car

VERNON, Connecticut — An 11-year-old girl is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vernon Saturday evening.
Vernon police said a car hit the girl at 5:03 p.m. at 118 Prospect Street. She was taken to Connecticut Children's for treatment.
The Metro Traffic Service is investigating, and the driver is cooperating.
A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates.
