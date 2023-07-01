x
Tolland County

2 hospitalized in Stafford after incident

The extent of their injuries is unknown.
STAFFORD, Connecticut — Two people have been hospitalized after an incident in Stafford on Saturday afternoon. 

Connecticut State Troopers said at 2:50 p.m., Troop C responded to the area of 123 W Stafford Rd. 

They were taken to a nearby hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

