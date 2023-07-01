2 hospitalized in Stafford after incident

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

STAFFORD, Connecticut — Two people have been hospitalized after an incident in Stafford on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Troopers said at 2:50 p.m., Troop C responded to the area of 123 W Stafford Rd.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.