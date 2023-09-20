Ballplayers of all abilities celebrate opening of Vernon Miracle League Field

The creators of the field say the goal is to make the field as similar as possible to a typical Little League field while allowing accessibility and safety for all.

Example video title will go here for this video

VERNON, Conn. — It’s a field of dreams three years in the making! Sharing sports with people of all abilities became a reality in Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.

Many families will be spending their time at the ball game at a new field, the Vernon Miracle League Field.

The groundbreaking was June 15 and now three months later families like the Donofrio’s get to create new memories.

“I spend a lot of time with my kids. We do sports, especially baseball. It’s a passion of mine. I coach my oldest daughter. I coach my youngest son, but to have an opportunity to come out here with my middle daughter, spend time with her, and share something that I love with her. There’s no words for it,” said Jeff Donofrio.

Their daughter is 9-year-old Synnove.

“Seeing her on the miracle field, she laughed, she smiled,” said Tia Donofrio.

The creators of the field said the goal is to make the field appear as similar as possible to a typical Little League field while allowing accessibility and safety for all.

“It’s a miracle. It’s a field of dreams,” said Jeff Donofrio.

Some will say the true miracle is how fast this field came to fruition.

“This vision started three years ago. We pretty much started fundraising two years ago. We met with Vernon a little over a year ago and look what we’ve done,” said Steve Liebowitz.

The visionary behind the project he said is his wife, Laurel.

“A lot of people don’t know, we do not have a special needs child, but my wife had a special needs brother who passed away in 1968 when he was three years old from Scarlett fever. So, she’s had that passion almost her whole life. We’ve been together almost 45 years and she instilled that passion in me,” said Liebowitz.

They raised roughly $900,000 for the field and accessible bathrooms.

“It feels so surreal. I’m speechless,” said Liebowitz.

Numerous kids have already answered the call for the Miracle Team of Northern Connecticut with clinics starting right after the ribbon cutting.

“A lot of these kids, they have challenges in life and so to be able to create an opportunity for a period of time where it’s just nothing but joy and happiness, it’s a great experience,” said Donofrio.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.