Shelter in place issued in Coventry during active police investigation on Main Street

COVENTRY, Conn. — Coventry residents are being asked to shelter in place due to an active police investigation, officials said.

The investigation is in the area of 1100 Main Street. Main Street is closed to all traffic between Stonehouse Road and School Street.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, however, officials said there is no immediate danger.

Officials said there is no immediate danger and are asking residents to "wait it out" while those on scene hope to resolve the incident without escalation.

Town Manager John Elsesser said there was a person "appearing to be in crisis" inside a car. At this time it's unknown their condition or whereabouts.

The Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) has been called in and the Regional Tactical Team is standing by.

No evacuations have been issued at this time.

This is a developing story.

