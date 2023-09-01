Coventry Public Schools prepares for possible bus driver strike next week

Parents are now being told that on Tuesday, Coventry schools will begin early drop-off and late pick-up for students in the case that a strike happens.

COVENTRY, Conn — Coventry Public Schools are preparing for a possible bus driver strike next week.

School officials posted to its website that union officials said the first day would be Tuesday, Sept. 5, if a strike were to happen.

Parents are now being told that on Tuesday, Coventry schools will begin early drop-off and late pick-up for students. Students at Coventry Grammar School and G.H. Robertson School can be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. and must be picked up no later than 4:30 p.m.

Students at Capt. Nathan Hale Middle School and Coventry High School can be dropped off as early as 7 a.m. and must be picked up no later than 4:15 p.m.

The school district said that officials will notify families immediately if an agreement is reached between M&J Bus company and the teamsters before the strike date.

Officials are also asking that families only use the extended pickup and drop-off times if necessary so as not to overwhelm the system in place.

The bus strike will also impact the operation of the late bus service, thus impacting athletes who stay after school for other activities.

If you're a parent of a student at the school, you're asked to fill out a Google form to sign up for the service in case it needs to be implemented. You can find the links to the forms here: UPDATE - Transportation challenges.

