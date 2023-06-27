Lightning strikes shed in Coventry, sparks fire

The Fire Marshal said that debris was found over 70 feet from the shed as a result of the lightning strike.

COVENTRY, Conn. — The frame of a backyard shed is all that remains after a bolt of lightning struck it and caused a fire overnight Tuesday, according to Coventry firefighters.

Coventry Fire EMS was called to a home on Pucker St. just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shed fire.

Firefighters from the town of Columbia assisted Coventry in putting out the fire.

The Coventry Fire Marshal confirmed on social media that a lightning strike sparked the fire.

"The lightning strike was so powerful, debris was found over 70 feet from the shed," Coventry Fire EMS said in a social media post.

No injuries were reported.

The Coventry fire department had other calls come in during the fire, which firefighters said spread crews thin. Coventry Ambulance responded to a residential fire in Mansfield on Tuesday, which was also confirmed to be caused by lightning. Units from neighboring towns also responded to a crash on Route 6.

