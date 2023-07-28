Man in critical condition after water rescue in Coventry

The incident happened at Lakeview Terrace Beach off Lakeshore Drive.

COVENTRY, Conn. — A 75-year-old man is in critical condition after a water rescue at Coventry Lake on Friday evening.

Coventry police said officers responded at 3:33 p.m. to the Lakeview Terrace Beach off of Lakeshore Drive for a man in the water with a medical emergency. Officers entered the water along with Coventry Fire and EMS personnel to search for the victim. He was located in approximately 10 feet of water and brought out of the water where life-saving measures were performed.

He was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.