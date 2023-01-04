Person hospitalized after crash in Coventry: Police

Police said that Stonehouse Road will be closed from Old Eagleville Road to the Coventry/Mansfield town line and that drivers should use an alternate route.

COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is hospitalized after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said.

Coventry police said they are currently investigating a serious one-car motor vehicle accident on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and the road is currently closed while they and the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigate.

The accident involved one motor vehicle that left the roadway for an unknown reason and the driver was taken to an area hospital.

Police said that Stonehouse Road will be closed from Old Eagleville Road to the Coventry/Mansfield town line and that drivers should use an alternate route. The closure is expected to last for at least three hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coventry Police at 860-742-7331.

