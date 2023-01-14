Several incidents reported on I-84 east in Union, Tolland

A tractor-trailer fire and at least one multi-vehicle crash are under investigation on I-84 east in Union.

UNION, Conn — Multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east in Union resulted in closures and delays Saturday morning.

I-84 east in Union was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exits 73-74. As cleanup continues, the right and center lanes are closed.

FOX61 went to the scene and saw smoke coming from a tractor-trailer. No injuries were reported.

On I-84 east near Exit 67 in Tolland, traffic was at a standstill with multiple cars wrecked and one flipped over, according to the FOX61 crew.

The Tolland Fire Department responded along with five ambulances requested to the scene.

Connecticut State Police troopers were also called to the scene at Exit 67, and FOX61 has reached out for comment on details.

It is not clear if any of these incidents are connected.

It is not known when the roadway in Union will be fully cleared again for traffic.

