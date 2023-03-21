Electric Blue Café reopens following prostitution allegations

The reopening is possible through a section of Tolland’s town code, allowing a business to keep operating while the appeals process is underway.

TOLLAND COUNTY, Conn. — A Tolland nightclub is open once again Tuesday night, after it was shut down last week for allegations of prostitution.

Owners of the Electric Blue Cafe are now speaking out, calling these claims “absurd.”

“To tell you the truth, this is so humiliating for everyone,” said Electric Blue’s director of operations, Kateryna Kulakova.

The town of Tolland ordered Electric Blue Cafe to close for 30 days, suspending its license last week, as a result of prostitution allegations.

“We were completely shocked when we heard that there was a raid going on and we were even more stunned when we heard what were the charges,” Kulakova said.

Homeland Security and state police completed a search warrant at the strip club Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into claims of prostitution and human trafficking.

The club’s management is outraged.

“This can mess up somebody's reputation for life,” continued Kulakova. “It's stunning to me that they even would waste their time here. This club has been here for 35 years. How would anything like that would go on for 35 years?”

Kulakova claims these allegations are false, saying the club only hires people 21 and older, and employees undergo background checks and sign extensive contracts.

“We know what business we’re in and we know what's right and what's wrong to do,” she said.

Monday, Electric Blue filed an appeal of the town’s suspension.

The reopening is possible through a section of Tolland’s town code, allowing a business to keep operating while the appeals process is underway.

Tolland town manager Brian Foley said in a statement, “We the town assumed an appeal would be the course of action and we are considering our options. We are working closely with Town Attorney Rick Conti, as well as our internal staff to move forward in the most prudent manner.”

Electric Blue Cafe is hoping this is all a misunderstanding.

“We always had a good relationship with the town so we hope they just made a big mistake and can come back to the relationship or friendship or whatever was before in this town,” Kulakova added.

According to the town, the club will be able to continue operating as normal until an appeal hearing with the Tolland town council, but there is no word yet on when that will happen.

