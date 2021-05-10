Ellington man accused of murder to appear before a judge for pre-trial hearing

Richard Dabate is accused of murdering his wife two days before Christmas in 2015.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A long-delayed murder trial against an Ellington man accused of killing his wife will move another step closer Tuesday morning toward getting underway.

Richard Dabate is set to face a judge in a pre-trial hearing. Dabate is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in the killing of his 39-year-old wife Connie Dabate two days before Christmas in 2015.

Dabate has remained free on bail after initially being arrested in 2017. He has maintained his innocence, telling investigators that a masked man shot his wife at their home and tied him up. However, police said information on Connie's Fitbit contradicted Dabate's story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

ONLY ON @FOX61NEWS: Rick Dabate, the Ellington man accused of killing his wife in the so-called “FitBit murder case” in 2015, makes a speedy, tight-lipped entrance into court ahead of a hearing this morning.



More details >>> https://t.co/86bZWeUSjK pic.twitter.com/QWIYHpZTju — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) October 5, 2021

Prosecutors believe Dabate's motivation stemmed from his having affairs and concerns over the consequences of a potential divorce.

The trial itself has faced delays over the years.

One of Dabate's lawyers died in June, and then in August, a judge dismissed all jurors and ordered new ones be selected. The judge said it had been too long since the jurors were initially seated. The pandemic shut down courts and some members have now moved out of state.

Ahead of today's pre-trial hearing, Dabate's other lawyer was asked to have more details about the status of bringing on another attorney.

Dabate is expected in Rockville Superior Court this morning at 10 a.m.

