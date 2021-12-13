Ellington school officials call state student-athlete mask policy 'discriminatory'

In Ellington, more than 72% of the students ages 12-17 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — School officials in Ellington are pushing back against what, they say, are discriminatory state policies surrounding masks. Specifically, mask-wearing for high school athletes.

In a nutshell, the state requires unvaccinated student athletes to wear a mask while competing but allows vaccinated students to take the mask off. Ellington school officials say it sets some students up for discrimination, ridicule and harassment.

“It would definitely be singled out and you could definitely tell easily who is vaccinated and be able to pick them out,” said Katelyn Gottier, an Ellington High School student.

In a letter sent to Dr. Manisha Juthani, the commissioner of the CT Department of Public Health, the Ellington Board of Education objected to the state guidelines saying it, “presents such students as potential targets for discrimination.”

Superintendent Dr. Scott Nicol followed the letter up with a news conference Monday at the Ellington School Department administrative officers.

“Situations that have occurred within school and outside school at the elementary level all the way up through where students who were unvaccinated and vice versa had significant issues of being isolated or being thought to be lesser than based on their medical status,” explained Nicol.

The sports guidance from the state came out about a month ago and was developed in collaboration with medical experts and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC).

“There’s never a viewpoint of looking at discriminating against kids or separating kids,” said CIAC executive director Gleen Lungarini. “Everybody is playing. There’s nothing prohibiting one kid to play and another not too. I think it’s important to note that just because you are vaccinated it doesn’t mean that you are not going to wear a mask.”

Gottier is a cheerleader and told FOX61 News the mask issue has been a distraction that extends into the classroom.

“Nowadays you hear the teachers (say) ‘Pull your mask up, pull your mask up.’ That’s all you hear all day long,” she explained. “This is becoming more important than learning.”

The Ellington Board of Education went on to say that the state's guidance may violate federal medical privacy laws, and might also disproportionately impact students based on race, socio-economic status or religion.

FOX61 asked Gov. Ned Lamont to weigh in.

“We want to keep the teams playing, we want to keep the teams playing safely. We want all the student-athletes to be able to do this safely so that’s why. Get your vaccine. If you don’t get your vaccine you’ve got to wear a mask,” he said.

In Ellington, more than 72% of the students ages 12-17 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

These mask rules are set to take effect after Dec. 23. CIAC pointed out that they’ve given the local districts a lot of leeways. They say if Ellington thinks it’s safer to have all student-athletes wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status, they can do that. But there is no option that would allow everyone to remove the mask.

