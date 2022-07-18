Local ice cream shop braces for the heatwave

“We really need it to be a good ice cream season”

BOLTON, Conn. — For Justin Lesveque, a third-generation family member at the Fish Family Farm in Bolton, it’s all in the wrist.

It will need to be for the week ahead as he will be scooping ice cream servings by the thousands.

Levesque and the team at the Fish Family Farm Creamery are bracing for the heat wave and the business it will bring to them.

Already this year, Levesque says the creamery is setting records, “more than we ever have seen, we’ve been making ice cream by three times as much and selling out four times as fast.”

Levesque attributes the growing demand for their homemade ice cream to both the heat and the fact that the pandemic helped with an uptick of customers – old and new.

“Our ice cream has just been doing better and better since the pandemic started, a lot of people felt comfortable coming here – (it’s) a smaller environment with not as many people in the store,” said Levesque.

Owner Don Fish, who began the Fish Family Farm 41 years ago, said that inflation and drought concerns have delivered a challenging combination to cope with this Summer.

Fish added that selling ice cream – gallons and gallons of it -- does help, and with a heat wave here all week.

“Business will be great, and we need it, we need these months that are great to even things out a bit.” Levesque added, “it’s fun to keep up, it’s hard to keep up, but we’re doing the best we can and we’re going to just keep plugging away.”

To find out more about Fish Family Farm in Bolton click here.

