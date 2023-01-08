Ellington fire at historic building being investigated for arson

Police want to talk with man seen in photos wearing a dark coat and hat.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Police are seeking the identity of a man in connection with a fire Saturday in an historic Ellington building.

At 9:41 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Fayette Lodge located at 141 Orchard Street in Ellington.

Crews found a working fire in the building and were able to control the fire with a water can and then extinguish it using a hand line from the truck.

Detectives are looking for the identity of a white man wearing dark clothing and a black knit hat seen in photographs. Anyone who has information on the subject’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Det. Baisley at (860) 896-3233, or contact the Connecticut Arson Tip Line for a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the perpetrator at 1-800-84ARSON. All tips remain confidential.

Police said there were two incidents in December where a rock or a brick was thrown through a window in the building.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

