Vernon elementary school student wins state fire prevention poster contest

His “Fire Prevention, Everyone, Everyday” campsite creation urges people to be smart about their campfires.

VERNON, Conn. — There is a reason to celebrate at the Lake Street School in Vernon!

FOX61 was there as fifth-grader Chase Kopcza was cheered on Thursday by his classmates for his artistic talents. Chase recently won the state fire prevention safety poster contest. His “Fire Prevention, Everyone, Everyday” campsite creation urges people to be smart about their campfires.

“It is just a very important concept to always think about, but also it is very fun to participate in these things,” says Kopcza.

Chase tells us he used fancy colored pencils to bring his concept to life. Lake Street Principal, Traci Duenz, was thrilled about his success.

"Well the world is theirs and they are going to be leading us in our world and we are trying to make them aware, and learn from our mistakes and to take care of it and be ready to take it on," said Duenz.

He won $900 in prizes and another $500 for his school.

Is your house prepared in the event of a fire?

For Fire Prevention Week, officials are also reminding families this year about the "sounds of fire safety".

