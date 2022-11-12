Firefighters battle garage fire in Vernon

No people were injured but a cat did die from the fire.

VERNON, Conn — Multiple fire departments responded to a garage fire in Vernon on Saturday.

Vernon Fire Chief Stephen Eppler said at approximately 5:00 p.m., crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire with some extension to a house on Grove Street.

All occupants were out of the house and the fire was under control within an hour, but an extensive overhaul kept crews on the scene for a couple of hours.

No people were injured but one cat died.

The fire marshall is investigating as no cause has been released.

The Tolland Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted crews with extinguishing the fire.

This is a developing story.

