Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday, launching the investigation and condemnation from the community.

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday.

The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down.

Concerned community members are outraged after the noose was found at RHAM (Regional Hebron, Andover, Marlborough) High School.

At a board of education meeting Monday evening, they spoke out about what they say is an issue larger than this one incident.

State police launched an investigation of the possible hate crime, but the Connecticut branches of the NAACP called on federal, state, and local officials to investigate.

“A noose is a weapon just like a gun. If it was a gun, schools would be closed today,” said Leah Ralls, the President of Windham-Willimantic NAACP.

NAACP leadership met with Regional School District No. 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara following a rally outside of the school Tuesday. McNamara also issued a statement on the incident last week.

State police said that during their investigation, they looked at surveillance video at the time of the incident, conducted numerous interviews, and canvassed the area.

The teen, who remains unidentified, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and placing a noose on property.

The teen was given a summons to juvenile court.

