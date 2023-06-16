Law enforcement monitoring "Street Takeover" in Vernon

State, Local and Federal agencies have been investigating events such as these.

VERNON, Conn. — A "Street Takeover" event in Vernon is currently being monitored by multiple law enforcement agencies on Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said that the event is at a commuter lot, and Vernon, State, Local and Federal agencies are investigating.

The takeovers, which usually feature a large number of people with customized vehicles doing stunts, have created havoc in numerous communities across the state in recent months. State Police have arrested several participants in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is headed to the scene and will provide further updates.

ATTENTION: A ​“Street Takeover” event is happening now @ the 84 x64/65 commuter lot, Vernon. State, Local, and Federal Agencies are actively monitoring & investigating these incidents. Posted by Connecticut State Police on Friday, June 16, 2023

