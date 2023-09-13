Lightning from morning storm believed to be cause of house fire in Vernon

Neighbors said they heard a loud clap of lightning and then saw smoke billowing into the air.

VERNON, Conn — Five people are now without a home in Vernon after a fire ripped through a multi-family house Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said lightning hit the house, causing the flames.

It was a very active scene on Union Street as fire crews battled flames and smoke. Fire crews cut into the roof and side of the home to get a better handle on the smoke and flames.

Neighbors said they called 9-1-1 as the storm rolled through the town, which caused downpours and lead to flooding across the area. Firefighters responded to the burning home at around 10:30 a.m.

“I heard a huge bomb went off, the whole office shook. I jumped up, I looked out the window, I saw the smoke coming from the back of the building,” said Julia Giuliano, a witness who works across the street. “We watched the building go up in flames.”

Neighbors called police, telling them lightning caused the fire, police said. However, officials have not confirmed that is the cause.

The Red Cross is assisting the five people now without a home. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

