Man hospitalized after SUV found in Vernon reservoir: Police

VERNON, Conn. — A man has been sent to the hospital after an SUV was found in the reservoir on Lake Street in Vernon on Saturday, police confirmed to FOX61.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

Police are checking the reservoir for any other people that may have been involved. It has not been confirmed at this time whether the man was the driver of the SUV at the time of the incident.

A dive team has also responded to the scene.

It is not clear how or exactly when the SUV got into the reservoir. It is not known if the rainy and windy weather is a factor.

Additional information was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

