Man killed in head-on crash on Route 6 in Andover

ANDOVER, Conn. — A Plainfield man has died in a collision on Route 6 in Andover Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2020 Toyota Sienna was traveling east on Route 6 and a 1990 Honda Accord was traveling west the Honda veered into the other lane while negotiating a curve and collided with the Toyota head-on.

The Honda driver, identified as Andrew Moore, 44, of Moosup in Plainfield was seriously injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Toyota driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This collision remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop K - Colchester at 860-465-5400.

