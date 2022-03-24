Man places baby on car hood and leaves: State police

State police got a 911 call from a woman saying that an unknown man put an infant on the hood of her parked car in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. — A man placed a newborn baby on someone's car hood and left according to Connecticut State Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, state police got a 911 call from a woman in Mansfield explaining that an unknown man put an infant on the hood of her parked car.

The woman said that as she was returning to her vehicle, the man got in a dark-colored vehicle and left the area. The baby was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition. Officials said the baby was born at least nine weeks early.

Eastern District Major Crime detectives are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Hogan at (860) 896-3236 or Matthew.hogan@ct.gov. all information can remain anonymous.

Connecticut has law that allows newborn babies to be dropped off in a place where they can be cared for.

The Safe Haven Law gives a parent who either can no longer care for their baby or for no longer wants to the option to hand over custody to DCF, as long as the child is 30 days old or younger and as long as it happens at a hospital emergency room.

The law is meant to prevent babies from being abandoned in dangerous places as they have been in the past, such as dumpsters and public bathrooms.

Since the Safe Haven Law's inception 20 years ago, DCF says over 30 babies have been potentially saved from abandonment.

Here is how the Safe Haven Act works:

The law enables a parent to bring an infant 30 days or younger to a hospital emergency room and avoid prosecution for abandonment.

and avoid prosecution for abandonment. A nurse will ask the parent for their name and for medical information on the infant and parent. The parent does not have to provide that information.

DCF will obtain custody and place the baby with a family who is already licensed and intends to adopt the baby.

Safe Haven babies are placed into homes with families that adopt the child. In one instance, a Safe Haven baby was placed into a permanent home of a relative

The Department will provide support to the baby’s new family while terminating the biological parent’s parental rights so that the adoption can become final.

Connecticut law requires that a child can only be placed by the Department with a person licensed to provide foster or adoptive care.

