State police seek witnesses in fatal crash that killed UConn grad student

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Eagleville Road and Eastwood Road.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Mansfield man is dead after he was struck by a car Tuesday evening, state police said.

A car was driving west on South Eagleville Road around 5 p.m. and was approaching the intersection with Eastwood Road, police said.

According to police, 28-year-old Nhuong Nguyen was crossing the crosswalk on South Eagleville Road when he was struck by the car.

Both the driver and Nguyen were taken to Windham Hospital with injuries. Ngyuen was later pronounced dead.

Ngyuen was a graduate student at the University of Connecticut (UConn). The university issued a statement on Ngyuen's passing:

"The UConn community is deeply saddened to learn that one of its students, Nhuong Nguyen, died Tuesday night from injuries he received [sic] a result of a collision near campus in which he was a pedestrian.

Nhuong was a talented researcher who was pursuing his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering in the UConn School of Engineering. The University has been in contact with his family in Vietnam and will reach out to his friends, classmates, and faculty colleagues to offer support.

We send our sincere condolences to all who have been affected by this tragic incident and join Nhuong’s family and friends in grieving his passing."

No charges have been announced by the police at this time.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dashcam video to contact Troop C at 860-896-3299 ext. 8092.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.